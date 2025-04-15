The annual Independents’ Day UK campaign to promote and support local, independent retailers will culminate with celebrations on 4 and 5 July, in a bid to highlight Britain’s indie retailers.

This year’s campaign will be sponsored by Italian coffee brand Kimbo. Against a difficult economic backdrop, the campaign’s organisers are asking consumers to support local independent retailers by spending at indies across the weekend.

Howard Robinson, a spokesperson for Independents’ Day UK, said: “The UK’s independent retail sector is resilient, creative and adaptable and provides employment, choice and quality of service to local communities throughout the country.

“That’s why we hope the public will show their support by simply heading out across the weekend starting on Friday 4 July, spend few pounds and enjoy everything that’s great about our independent and locally owned retailers.”

Independents’ Day UK is supported by and works closely with, among others, the British Independent Retailers Association (Bira), the Independent Retail Consortium (IRC) and the Association of Town and City Management (ATCM).

An estimated 25,000 independent retailers engaged with the campaign in 2024, along with more than 100 different town management teams, business improvement districts (BIDs), chambers of commerce and local business groups across the country.