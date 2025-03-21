A retailer who sold illegal cigarettes in three counties has been sentenced to three years and eight months in prison and ordered to pay £20,000 in costs.

In Febraury 2023, officers from Lincolnshire County Council’s Trading Standards raided Ismail Amin’s store located at 77 High Street, Boston, and uncovered illicit vapes, cigarettes and tobacco worth £3,000.

During the raid, officers discovered dangerous products in an ’electronic hide’ disguised as a wall.

Amin has committed similar offences in stores he owned in Birmingham, Derby and across Derbyshire, in “a network of illegal trade,” a spokesperson said.

“This prosecution and substantial fine is the latest in a long line of enforcement action and should act as a warning to rogue traders - we won’t stop until the scourge of illicit products is stubbed out for good,” said Andy Wright principal trading standards officer at Lincolnshire County Council.

The investigation into Amin’s business found that the person in charge of the Boston store had no right to work in the UK, said Wright.

The latest prosecution comes after figures recently revealed that more than 670,000 counterfeit cigarettes were confiscated, and 68 shops were closed for selling illegal cigarettes across Lincolnshire last year.