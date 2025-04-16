GroceryAid, the grocery industry’s charity which offers relief to colleagues during tough times, is launching the first industry-wide raffle this summer to offer everyone in the sector – from factory and lorry drivers to shop floor assistants and head office staff – the chance to win hundreds of prizes for just £1.50.

Launching on GroceryAid Day on 8 May, the inaugural Win Your Summer raffle will bring a touch of sunshine and fun whilst raising vital funds to help provide further support to grocery colleagues working across every area of the industry.

Kieran Hemsworth, CEO, said: “GroceryAid Day is the one day of the year when the industry comes together to raise awareness of the free and confidential financial, emotional and practical support available to grocery colleagues.

“This year it’s so much more than that. This raffle is an opportunity to give back to grocery colleagues who give so much to their communities, with a summer of mini-perks and treats including theme park trips, £1,000 worth of groceries and a summer’s supply of snacks, drinks and essentials.”

Organisations can purchase group raffle tickets to raise awareness of GroceryAid and reward their teams’ hard work from today (16 April). Individual tickets can be purchased via the official website here from GroceryAid Day, 8 May until the raffle closes on 31 May. Terms and conditions apply.