A major new sponsorship of the annual NIPANC PedalThePeriphery fundraiser event has been announced, which will not only fuel fundraising and awareness, but also the cyclists involved.

Barista Bar, Northern Ireland’s leading retail coffee to go offering, will be an official sponsor as the event returns from 6-8 June for the third year, created by sisters Andrea Harrower and Cathy Booth.

In 2024, the pair accepted the Spirit of Sport award at the Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards, the high profile event which shines a light on those in Northern Ireland who are bringing positivity to challenging times.

This year’s event will see over 200 cyclists, across 20 teams, pedal around Northern Ireland’s periphery in just 48 hours, proudly wearing newly designed PedalThePeriphery jerseys featuring Barista Bar as a key sponsor.

Along the route, riders will make pitstops to refuel with complimentary Barista Bar coffee, giving them a much-needed caffeine boost to power through the challenge. Each cyclist will be celebrated for their efforts with a commemorative medal at the finish line.

Shoppers throughout 460 Spar, Eurospar and ViVO branded stores will also have the opportunity to contribute, with special QR codes displayed on Barista Bar machines, making it easy to donate and learn more about PedalThePeriphery.

The event coincides with the 10th anniversary of Barista Bar, which has been brewing top quality coffee since 2015, a milestone the brand is marking by supporting a cause that makes a real difference.

PedalThePeriphery was borne after Andrea’s husband and father to her two sons, Paddy Harrower, urged his family to do something positive to remember him and to come from his diagnosis of terminal pancreatic cancer in 2022. Just 14 weeks after diagnosis, Paddy passed away. Cathy also lost one of her closest schoolfriends of 30 years, Natalie Wilson, to the disease in 2017.

Keavy O’Mahony-Truesdale, brand manager at Barista Bar, said: “As we celebrate 10 years of Barista Bar, we couldn’t think of a more meaningful way to mark the milestone than by supporting the incredible work Andrea and Cathy have done in raising awareness and funds for NIPANC. What they’ve created out of some of the worst times in their lives is truly inspirational, and we couldn’t be more proud to support their challenge event for 2025.”

To sign up, learn more about PedalThePeriphery or to donate to NIPANC, click here.