Central Co-op has launched a new colleague benefit in partnership with Nous, the smart assistant designed to simplify household bill management.

The partnership aims to help Central Co-op colleagues save money on everyday household expenses while reducing the stress and time spent managing their finances.

Nous is an AI-powered service that keeps track of household providers and services, ensuring colleagues never miss a contract renewal deadline. When a contract is about to end, Nous provides a like-for-like alternative that could save money, which can be searched manually or via recommendations from the platform.

To introduce this new benefit, Central Co-op is hosting an online information session for colleagues to learn more about how Nous can support them in managing household expenses.

Jennifer Roberts, head of reward and wellbeing at Central Co-op, said: “We know managing household expenses can be time-consuming and stressful. That’s why we’re excited to partner with Nous to offer a smart and simple solution to help colleagues save money and reduce hassle. Nous aligns perfectly with our commitment to supporting our colleagues’ financial wellbeing.”