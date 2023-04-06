Sarah Britton
Retailers serve up an Easter egg-stravaganza
See how stores won spring shoppers over this season
Parfetts turnover hits £605m
The company has also announced an extraordinary pay rise of 7.5% for salaried staff
Government proposes ban on plastic-containing wet wipes
The proposal is part of its Plan for Water
Allwyn and Vodafone to give National Lottery a digital upgrade
The new approach will see retailers receive digital skills training
NoteMachine “forced” to convert 1,000+ free ATMs to pay-to-use
The firm blamed the move on “a lack of government action”
Camelot promotes Alex Green to retail director
He takes over from Jenny Blogg who is now commercial director
Scottish girls football celebrated at Spar Future Stars Cup final
Spar Scotland has hosted its second Spar Future Stars national finals day
HFSS ad rules may negatively impact retailers’ social media
The high fat, salt and sugar (HFSS) restrictions could unfairly target small stores
Brookfield Retail funds Primary School Kitchen upgrade
The funds were sourced via Nisa’s Making A Difference Locally
SGF research reveals true cost of employment for Scottish c-stores
The study takes into account statutory costs, additional expenses and administration costs
Talysis reveals convenience market data tool
The service analyses data from over 13,000 stores
The Fed calls on Humza Yousaf to push ahead with DRS
The Scottish first minister has previously stated that he would be looking to delay DRS
How my dual c-store and butchery will bring home the bacon
James Cawdron shares his plans for marrying the two businesses
Central Co-op gives over 400 Easter Eggs to charity
The eggs were collected at the Society’s colleague conference in Birmingham
Illegal tobacco and vapes seized in Dartford and Swanley
Sniffer dogs aided teams of officers on shop inspections to uncover the contraband
Spar extends partnership with Disability Sport Wales
The retailer has agreed to support the group for a further three years
Jamie Davison appointed to retail director at Bestway
Davison will be replacing Mike Hollis, who is relocating to Australia
Heart of England Co-op store teaches kids about Fairtrade
The children learned what the Fairtrade logo means and about the importance of empowering people
SGF launches online tool to help retailers calculate Business Rates
The tool will help convenience retailers plan for the coming financial year
Pricing issues in Scottish stores costing consumers millions
Trading Standards in Scotland has found serious pricing problems in convenience stores and supermarkets