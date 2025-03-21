Following the outstanding success of the Scottish Grocers’ Federation’s (SGF) Go Local Programme, launched in December 2020, the Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs, Mairi Gougeon, has approved the roll-out of the next phase of the project, extended until the end of May 2026.

A report on the benefits of the project was published earlier this year, highlighting a remarkable increase in Scottish products being sold over the counter.

Taking part in the programme results in an average growth in sales of goods sourced from local producers of 44%. The report also provides evidence of a significant multiplier impact and boost for the local economy, with expected increases of around £169k per store per annum.

Phase six will see a further allocation of £195k for the programme and the selection of at least forty geographically and demographically diverse stores, to secure increased display space for Scottish products.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said: “Since 2020, we’ve been working with the SGF to get more Scottish products on shelves in local convenience stores. We know people want to buy and support local producers and that’s why I am absolutely delighted to announce that we are providing a further £195,000 funding for phase six.”

Jamie Buchanan, Go Local programme director, added: “Working together with both Scotland Food & Drink and the Scottish Government, the SGF Go Local Programme has truly brought about a sea change in how participating stores source their produce. Shifting the focus toward local suppliers and delivering a substantial benefit for both businesses and the community.

“Producers and retailers get direct access to their local market while also improving sustainability, cutting out long-distance transport costs. Meanwhile, customers ensure they are getting only the best quality local produce and provide a boost for their local economy at the same time.”

Administered by the Scottish Grocer’s Federation, the Go Local Programme provides individual grants for retailers to invest in expanding dedicated space for local products, provides assets to improve consumer engagement and is supported by Scotland Food & Drink facilitating ‘meet-the-buyer’ events linking up local retailers with producers in their area.

Retailers who already have a Scottish store can benefit from the substantial POS kit without investing by requesting a kit through the online application portal here.