Any retailers old enough to have been chart fans in the 1990s will probably be well aware of the name Apache Indian.

The rapper, real name Steven Kapur, who hails from Birmingham, is best known for his top ten smash Boom Shack-A-Lack, and it was indeed this track with which he serenaded the Convenience Store stage on Tuesday at the National Convenience Show.

The song has appeared in films such as Dumb and Dumber and Scooby Doo 2. The Mercury Prize-nominated star - who has worked with everyone from The Fugees and Sean Paul to Boy George and Bollywood legend Asha Bhosle - was dressed in an unmissably colourful outfit as he took to our stage. He grabbed the microphone in an almost flash mob style, and crowds soon gathered to hear this one-off live show.

But almost as soon as the performance had got going, after just one song the rapper disappeared, leaving the crowd wanting more - proving you never know what to expect at the NCS…

Read more on products we loved at the show here and here.