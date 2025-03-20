Unilever’s ice cream division has added a swathe of NPD across its Solero, Twister, Cornetto and Carte D’Or brands.

The business, now named the Magnum Ice Cream Company, has also partnered with Haribo to launch a push-up ice cream for 2025.

The NPD contains vanilla ice cream swirled with strawberry sauce, featuring the confectionery brand’s Gold Bears in the stick. It has launched in singles (rsp: £2/85ml) and multipacks (rsp: £3/four).

Meanwhile, the Solero range has been expanded with Orange Burst (rsp: £2.75/3x90ml), designed to attract “an incremental younger adult shopper”.

A 6x90ml multipack has been added for Solero Exotic (rsp: £4), and Red Berries has been relaunched as Berry Bliss (rsp: £2.75/3x90ml).

Twister’s portfolio has been expanded with the addition of Twister Mallow (rsp: £2.75/6x50ml), which combines sour raspberry and grape flavours with “a sweet, creamy marshmallow swirl”.

The NPD aims to recruit a wider shopper demographic and make ice cream a new go-to sweet snacking option for consumers.

A 10x50ml multipack has also been added for Twister Pineapple (rsp: £3.50).

Cornetto Soft’s range has been expanded with a Mango & White Chocolate variant (rsp: £3.75/4x140ml), featuring mango and white chocolate ice cream with mango sauce and white chocolate curls.

Ice cream-sorbet fusion

Carte D’Or has teamed up with sister brand Solero to launch “a sensational ice cream-sorbet fusion”.

Carte D’Or Solero Exotic (rsp: £4.50/825ml) combined vanilla ice cream paired with Solero fruit sorbet, topped with Solero Exotic fruit sauce for “a vibrant medley of peach, passionfruit, mango and pineapple flavours”, said Magnum Ice Cream Company.

The tub was “perfect for sharing” and would “drive sales for sharing and ‘big night in’ occasions”, it added.

Finally, Carte D’Or has seen the addition Lemon Meringue Pie (rsp: £2/200ml), which combines cookie and lemon flavour ice cream with lemon sauce and crunchy meringue and crumble pieces.

“We know innovation is the number-one driver for category growth, so this year we are bringing shoppers and retailers a host of new products that we hope will generate excitement and help boost ice cream sales,” said Wall’s brand manager Emily Gooding.

“Our role as a market leader is to expand ice cream into new occasions and create new formats that shoppers can enjoy all year round,” Gooding added.

It comes after Unilever executive VP and CCO Stefan Bolsius yesterday (19 March) announced in a LinkedIn post that its ice cream business had been renamed the Magnum Ice Cream Company.

“This name reflects the strength and unity of our iconic brands,” he posted to the social media site, adding that he was “proud to be part of this amazing team”.