Imperial Brands have launched a range of new flavours to its rechargeable blu bar kit vape range, following increasing demand from customers for more flavour options.

The new additions launched in independents this month and introduce three new kit flavours – each comprising of a rechargeable blu bar device and flavoured pod - and 11 new pod flavours, so customers can buy and try a total of 15 flavours.

The three new kit flavours are Watermelon Ice, Blueberry Ice, and Blueberry Sour Razz, whilst the replaceable packs of two pods are now available in Blueberry Ice, Lemon Lime, Strawberry Ice, Berry Mix, Kiwi Passionfruit, Mint, Apple, Grape, Banana Ice, Blueberry Cherry and Triple Melon. The blu pod packs and blu bar kits both carry an RRP of £5.99.

The launch is a response to the growing popularity of fruity flavours among users of vape products. This is especially the case among current users of disposable products, who will have to consider alternatives in the light of the upcoming disposable vape ban.

Imperial Brands launched blu bar kit last summer, to provide consumers with an alternative to disposables that mirrors the same flavour experience and convenience that has driven the demand for disposables – with a post-ban compliant device.

Yawer Rasool, consumer marketing director UK & Ireland at Imperial Brands, said: “The vape market in the UK is being driven by two key factors – flavour choice and ease of use. As the availability of disposable vapes comes to an end in the UK, our extended blu bar range has been designed to be just as easy to use as a disposable vape product, while offering the most popular flavours in a reuseable pod format.”