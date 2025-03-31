Innocent is launching a new Innocent kids juicy water range in two flavours, which contains no added sugar. The drink is designed to help parents give their children more portions of fruit, and its launch is being supported by an integrated marketing campaign.

Working closely with Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP), Innocent drinks has launched a new range, Juicy Water, available in Apples & Strawberries, and Apples & Mangoes variants.

Both drinks are school lunchbox compliant, containing no added sugar, sweeteners or artificial flavours, made with 70% real fruit, a splash of water and natural flavours, and count as one of the recommended 5-a-Day. The carton design features fruit font and centre to deliver maximum stand-out on shelf.

Both variants will be available in 200ml cartons and will roll into convenience stores from 5 April, supported by an integrated marketing campaign including OOH advertising. Convenience retailers can request Innocent kids Juicy Water POS materials and download digital assets from My.CCEP.com, to help bring the launch to life in-store.

Rob Yeomans, vice-president, commercial development at CCEP GB, said: “Innocent continues to lead the way in providing innovative healthy drinks and this launch is another great example. The launch offers a new healthy and convenient drinks option for children. We’re encouraging retailers to get behind the launch with in-store POS and digital assets to support visibility, drive engagement, and incremental sales in the category.”