Partners for Growth
Category management advice for growing your sales based on knowledge and insight from Unilever category experts, plus business advice from its Retailer Advisory Panel of award-winning UK convenience retailers.
10 tips to help your business prosper this winter
From spiking Covid rates and the Omicron variant prompting new government guidance, to price increases driving inflation and availability issues emptying shelves, it’s likely to be a challenging winter. The Partners for Growth Retailer Advisory Panel provides strategies to help businesses thrive this season.
Fixture advice for small stores taken to another level
Retailers are now able to benefit from free and tailored fixture advice with Partners for Growth.